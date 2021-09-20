BYD Releases Video Presenting All Aspects of the e-platform 3.0

For most car buyers, BYD is just three letters together, and e-platform 3.0 must be new software for... whatever. We have been trying to warn them that both of them are big promises for electric cars. Thanks to this platform, the BYD Dolphin will be very affordable, fast to charge, and safe against thermal runaways. However, BYD found the best way to explain the new architecture in detail: it released a video on YouTube.
The video was used in the presentation of the platform a few days ago, but it was only in Chinese. Now, the video includes English subtitles that present all the major aspects that promise to set apart all BYD vehicles that use this architecture.
It may seem that the crucial point about it is using Blade Batteries, made of LFP (lithium iron phosphate). We have to recognize that they are responsible for the 800V system that allows fast charging and also the structural element that makes car bodies twice as rigid. But that would be unfair with the other innovations this platform brings.
The 8-in-1 powertrain is one of the most impressive. Thanks to Bridget McCarthy, we know these elements are “motor, motor controller, reducer, onboard charger, DC converter, high-voltage distribution box, vehicle controller, and BMS.” By putting all these parts in a single block, BYD minimizes weight.
Another essential component in energy efficiency is a low drag coefficient, and BYD said it achieved 0.21 for its next vehicle, which should be the production version of the ocean-X. This C-segment vehicle (B-class in China) would also offer 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of NEDC range.
The final aspect that deserves attention is the domain controllers. They replace the multiple ECU modules inside a vehicle for fewer computers. In the e-platform 3.0’s case, we are talking about four main computers. If you think that’s all familiar, that’s because we have already spoken about this multiple times. The good thing is that the video below explains all that in a shorter and more entertaining way than we could conceive. That said, watch, enjoy, and bear BYD and e-platform 3.0 in mind. Those words may soon mean quite a lot to you.
