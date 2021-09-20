BYD Releases Video Presenting All Aspects of the e-platform 3.0

For most car buyers, BYD is just three letters together, and e-platform 3.0 must be new software for... whatever. We have been trying to warn them that both of them are big promises for electric cars. Thanks to this platform, the BYD Dolphin will be very affordable, fast to charge, and safe against thermal runaways. However, BYD found the best way to explain the new architecture in detail: it released a video on YouTube.

19 photos