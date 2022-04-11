BYD Is About to Open Its Fifth Car Plant: It is in Fuzhou, China

Although the supply chain is still a mess due to multiple factors, it seems we are in times of opening new electric car factories. After Tesla presented Giga Grünheide and Giga Austin, it is time for BYD to open a new plant as well. On April 15, the Chinese giant will start manufacturing cars in Fuzhou, China. The plan is that it will make up to 200,000 vehicles per year.
According to CNEVPost, BYD had a production capacity of 600,000 units in the four factories it had in 2021. They are located in Changsha, Changzhou, Shenzhen, and Xi'an. However, the numbers do not seem to add up.
BYD said it would sell a minimum of 1.5 million NEV (new-energy vehicles) in 2022 – a category that includes BEVs (battery electric vehicles). To get there, either its four factories had the capacity of producing way more cars than CNEVPost disclosed, or the company has more plants than the article informs.
Another possibility is that BYD is counting on its future factories. Besides the five ones it already has, CNEVPost states that it is also building new plants in Hefei, Jinan, Xiangyang, and Zhengzhou. We do not know when these factories will be ready.
If all four had the same production capacity as the one in Fuzhou, that would mean that BYD would increase its capacity production of 800,000 units with 800,000 more cars. In other words, it would manage to produce 1.6 million NEVs per year. That would suit the company’s conservative goal of selling 1.5 million in 2022. However, BYD said it would deliver 2 million NEVs in 2022 if everything went according to plan.
Any factory starting production takes a while to reach its total production capacity. People have to be hired and trained for each shift – unless the company has already predicted it would start its operations in all three possible shifts of eight hours. However, we have never heard of any company doing that.
Considering BYD produces its own cells – the Blade Battery is the best example – and semiconductors, it is not restrained by supply chain issues like most car manufacturers. The point is how many vehicles it is able to produce. We’ll try to get some answers as soon as possible.
