Buying This Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Would Make Your Accountant Cry

More on this:

1 Tracked Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet Isn't Coming to a Ritzy Snow Resort Near You

2 The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet: Still the Most Expensive SUV Money can Buy

3 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Shows Its V12 Safari Stance in Geneva

4 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is Strictly Limited To 99 Units

5 Lil Wayne Rides in Style in the Back Seat of His Maybach Landaulet