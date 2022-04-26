Buy This 5.0L V10 E60 BMW M5 Engine, It's Much Cheaper Than You Think

Can’t afford the engine from a full-blown exotic, like that naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that came from a Lamborghini Aventador that we wrote about yesterday? Worry not, because you could still get a sonorous lump for a fraction of that cost.
Pictured above is a 5.0-liter V10 that used to power the BMW M5 from the E60 generation. It was also used in the E61, namely the Touring, because back then, the Munich auto firm did offer the executive model in two body styles, and was found under the hood of the Coupe and Convertible versions of the M6 E63 and E64, respectively.
Featuring no forced induction, this gasoline mill is “mostly complete,” the eBay vendor says, and it doesn’t feature an oil pan and oil pump. There is no transmission attached to it anymore, though it shouldn’t be that hard to find one online. So, how much do you think it will set you back? That would be a very affordable (for a relatively modern naturally aspirated V10) $2,900.
Assuming that you’re not afraid of elbow grease and you know your way around cars, this engine might power a variety of models, old and new, as long as there is enough room under the hood for it. Thus, if you were looking for a heart for your project car, then it might be what the doctor ordered. Nonetheless, we’d recommend getting in touch with the seller to find out more about it and perhaps inspect it in person, and for that, you will have to take a trip to Connecticut, as that’s where you’ll find it.
Besides the obvious role, this 5.0-liter V10 engine could be turned into a bespoke coffee table. You could also use it to decorate various parts of your home/office/garage, though we wouldn’t sacrifice it for the sake of impressing visitors. But what would you do with it?
