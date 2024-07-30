Buy This 1939 Jag' for Cheap and Everyone Will Think You're Loaded

They say cars used to look a lot more exciting last century, and we cannot argue with that logic. However, significant advancements in all fields have made vehicles a heck of a lot safer, not to mention faster and more frugal.
Since the petrolhead virus unites us all, we reckon you may have a favorite classic ride – or perhaps more. After all, what's wrong with falling for a timeless icon? Other than the hassle of things breaking down, an uncomfortable driving experience, and having trouble keeping up with traffic occasionally. But hey, some of those classics sure look the part, don't they?
Take this Jaguar SS 100, for instance, which is a veritable old-timer. It is 85 years old, meaning that it first saw the light of day back in 1939. It's a roadster that preceded the XK120, which in turn became the XK140, XK150, and the iconic E-Type that was made from 1961 to 1974. The XJ-S is its successor, and over the years, the British company continued this story with the XKR, XK, and the F-Type, which recently left production for good.
The SS 100 measured a mere 153 inches (3,886 mm) in length, which makes it smaller than the modern-day Volkswagen Polo subcompact hatchback. It is 63 inches wide (1,600 mm) and has a 104-inch (2,642 mm) long wheelbase, smaller than the Hyundai i10 city car. It was quite fast for that era, with various tests revealing a maximum top speed of 95 mph (153 kph).
The vendor says this is a rare chance to "own a piece of automotive history" in "a car that is sure to turn heads and provide countless hours of driving pleasure." Even if it is a replica and not the real thing, it's still a great automobile that looks way more expensive than it really is. The real thing is usually a six-digit affair, and some of the best examples out there get very close to the half-a-million-dollar mark.
So, how much do you think this one costs? Try way less than America's cheapest new car, the Nissan Versa ($16,680 MSRP). The ad on Garage Kept Motors revealed a $10,900 asking price at the time of writing, which is not bad at all for such a cool ride. Someone better snatch it up before we do!
However, once you push the throttle to the floor today, the pictured Jaguar SS 100 won't blow your socks off, as it features a four-cylinder engine hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. But why doesn't it pack a straight-six? Well, because it is a replica and not a real SS 100. It was built back in 1990 by Classic Roadsters. It has been with the same owner for the last 34 years, which explains the overall good condition and low mileage (16,883 miles/27,171 km).
