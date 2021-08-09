Buy a Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT and Show Everyone How the Rich Do Jet Skiing

Folks, the vehicle design you have before you is known as the Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT. What is it? Well, from the looks of it, it’s a jet ski, and from the name you can deduce that it’s all about speed. However, the team behind the design, Strand Craft, considers it the industry’s first V8 engine powered watercraft.
Now, Strand Craft isn’t just some new team that’s just popped up on the market, but rather a well-established yacht and watercraft design crew that’s known for taking their concepts and making them a reality. Furthermore, this team is led by Kurt Strand, a well-known yacht designer with experience in creating achievable designs.
Kurt mentions on the Strand Craft website, that the idea behind the design was to create a personal watercraft that “marries power and speed” while still holding true to vessel design and ideals that Kurt Strand has come to be known for.
years of development and testing have gone into this design.
So, what can you expect from this craft? Quite a bit, but, once you’ve seen some of the facts, at the end of it all, you still might have some unanswered questions. As it stands, the Daytona comes in with a length of 200 inches (508 centimeters) and is 59 inches (149 centimeters) wide. With a curb weight of 1,250 lbs (567 kg), and a 22-gallon (83-liter) fuel tank, this beast should feel rather solid underneath your feet.
As to what the whole shell is completed of, there is no mention. But, like most other craft of the sort, good ol’ fiberglass probably saved the day. At best, an aluminum hull. As for the engine for this luxury vehicle, Strand Craft mentions there will be an aluminum 6.2-liter supercharged V8 brute pulling you along at unknown speeds.
What there is plenty of mention of are options. From carbon inlays to custom wrapping and custom trailers, a future customer can have just about anything within functional capabilities. Wood inlays, a carbon fiber body, and even GPS navigation or shock-absorbing seats, are all available. How about an underwater camera or V8 Turbo Diesel engine?
interesting for sure. An LED touch screen control panel is also standard. With this panel, a user can monitor all engine functions, can be easily viewed in sunlight, and features a large 15-inch screen.
But, as in depth as everything may seem, I was unable to find one single owner that may have purchased one of these puppies, even if they are going just for a base price of just $49,000 for ealier versions of this design, according to some sources.
If you haven’t had a look in the gallery already, please do so, and once you do, leave a comment below as to which design you like best. Maybe Strand Craft will see all the public interest and possibly offer a test ride on one of these suckers. That way, potential buyers could have something to see and touch, making a complete transaction all the more likely.
