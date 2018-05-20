Buy a Penthouse, Get a Lamborghini Aventador, a Yacht and a Trip to Space

Selling an apartment or a house is not for the weak of heart. When deciding to go down this road, the sellers must arm themselves with patience, as finding a buyer and the subsequent procedure might drag on from months.

Because we’re nice, we’ll round that up to 5 million. That makes the asking price for the penthouse $80 million, still hugely overpriced. One thing to be careful about is how much you decide to ask for the property. Usually, people who decide to sell do some research and only then settle for a price that is in accordance with others asked in the area.In New York’s Hells Kitchen, the median listing price is $1.3 million according to Realtor, or about $2,000 per square foot. But one guy is asking for $85 million for a 15,000-square-foot duplex penthouse. That’s over $5,600 per square foot.But perhaps the price is this high not because of the condo itself, but because of the perks that come with it. If customers decide to pay the fortune for the apartment, they would also get two Rolls-Royce Phantom cars, one hardtop and the other convertible, and a a Lamborghini Aventador Also included in the price are, according to The New York Post , a 75-foot yacht with five years of docking fees on the Hudson River already paid, weekly dinners for two at Daniel Bouludand for a year, a summer stay in a Watermill mansion and courtside season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets.But the icing on the cake is the already-paid trip to space aboard a future Virgin Galactic space flight. For two.“In a way, I’m offering my lifestyle. I’m offering a way for a foreigner to jump right in,” 39-year-old Daniel Neiditch, owner of the apartment says.“It’s not that I am selling stuff that I don’t want. It’s all stuff that I thought created a nice package.”The math however does not support the “nice package” claim. The Lambo, the trip to space (times two), the season tickets, all cost around $250,000. That makes for a total of $1,000,000. And another million for the yacht, and, to be generous, another million for the dinners and stays and we get a total of three big ones.Because we’re nice, we’ll round that up to 5 million. That makes the asking price for the penthouse $80 million, still hugely overpriced.