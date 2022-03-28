Butt-Sniffing Dacia Sandero Gets a Little Too Excited Around an Aston Martin DBX

You know you’re going to make the news if you hit an expensive piece of machinery like the Aston Martin DBX with your budget hatchback, the Dacia Sandero.
As James May would likely say, “bad news” for the Dacia Sandero, because it got its face all messed up after rear-ending the posh British SUV in Barcelona, Spain. The accident happened at a crosswalk, presumably a few days ago, and by the looks of it, the Romanian car pushed the DBX into a light commercial vehicle (is that a Peugeot Partner?).
Fortunately, no one seems to have been injured in this fender bender, apart from the three cars involved. Thus, the Sandero will need a new hood, and probably a grille and bumper too. The damages on the LCV could buff out, and those on the DBX will be the most expensive to fix, considering that it is one pricey ride, with a starting price of almost $200,000 in the United States.
The short video originally shared on social media by @j_sarra and re-shared by @supercar.fails shows the aftermath of the incident from the opposite side of the street. Needless to say that a small crowd was already gathered around the vehicles involved, and most eyes were obviously on the Aston Martin DBX.
On a more positive note, at least it wasn’t the new DBX707, which is the range-topping version of the series. The super SUV has the Lamborghini Urus in its sights, features a sportier appearance, and has an enhanced cockpit. Additional personalization items are available too, and the icing on the cake is obviously the power unit.
The AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8, retuned by Aston’s engineering team, produces 707 ps (697 hp / 520 kW) – hence the name – and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the DBX707 needs 3.3 seconds, and top speed stands at 310 kph (193 mph).
