Bussink SpeedLegend: When an AMG GT R Gets Inspired by the SLR Stirling Moss

All the major supercar manufacturers have a version of a speedster vehicle in their line-up, but Mercedes-Benz was the one who created one of the biggest stirs in the industry way back in 2009. At the North American International Auto Show, they launched the SLR Stirling Moss, a stunning design with vintage racing influences. It was produced in 75 examples, honoring the British Formula One racing driver, introduced in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990.