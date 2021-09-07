Bus Simulator 21 Promises One of the Most Extensive Bus Driving Experiences

3 America's Largest Electric Truck and Bus Factory to Be Built in Illinois

The sequel to Bus Simulator 18 has just made its debut on PC , PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with previous-gen consoles version of the game fully playable on new-gen consoles. With 30 officially licensed buses by 10 iconic brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania , BYD, Alexander Dennis, Blue Birds, Grand West, Setra, IVECO BUS and MAN, Bus Simulator 21 developers believe fans of the series will be provided with the ultimate bus simulation experience. 9 photos



Both maps included in the game offer a free open-world approach that lets players explore the surroundings. For example, they can pay a visit to the bus dealer to look at new models or seach for hidden easter eggs.



Another new gameplay mechanic added in



For those less interested in the driving simulation aspect, the game promises a wide range of new and improved management features that should provide more depth to the game. For example, players can create their routes freely and use more in-depth micromanagement to optimize the income of their local transport company, such as setting up detailed timetables and efficient route planning.



Bus Simulator 21 comes up with a lot of challenging traffic situations, including narrow streets, construction sites, serpentines, traffic jams, traffic obstacles, and speed bumps.



Finally, players can download the Angel Shores Insider Skin Pack DLC with 10 additional skins for free during the release week of Bus Simulator 21 (September 7-13).



