Bus Simulator 21 Promises One of the Most Extensive Bus Driving Experiences

The sequel to Bus Simulator 18 has just made its debut on PC , PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with previous-gen consoles version of the game fully playable on new-gen consoles. With 30 officially licensed buses by 10 iconic brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania , BYD, Alexander Dennis, Blue Birds, Grand West, Setra, IVECO BUS and MAN, Bus Simulator 21 developers believe fans of the series will be provided with the ultimate bus simulation experience.