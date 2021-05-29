Bus Simulator 21 Multiplayer Trailer Looks Insanely Fun

Bus Simulator 21 has already been confirmed for a September launch, but a video published recently by astragon provides us with a closer look at one of the most anticipated features of the game: the multiplayer mode.
Because yes, the upcoming bus driving game will also let you play with friends, and the parent company says it’ll provide you with multiple approaches, starting with planning routes and driving buses and ending with managing fleets and traveling together on the same line.
The multiplayer mode in Bus Simulator 21 will allow up to four players in cooperative multiplayer, and the best news is that astragon will also offer cross-generation support on consoles.
In addition, the video released yesterday also shows that Bus Simulator 21 will get an automatic day and night cycle, as compared to the previous version of the game where users had to manually choose between the two and therefore play in the selected settings.
And at the same time, while the game will put you behind the wheel of your own bus, it’s also a lot more focused on the actual management capabilities of a transit company, so you can employ AI drivers that drive the buses for you. And if you don’t feel like driving or managing the company, how about making sure everybody is buying a ticket?
“While on duty within the city, the bus drivers can freely decide if they want to drive their own bus or if they want to take over the busses of other players or an employed AI driver. Should they decide to simply catch a ride instead, players are of course free to choose whether they simply want to travel as a passenger or get involved in the company's service as a ticket inspector,” astragon explains.
The game is projected to launch on September 7 for PC and consoles, and while no dedicated versions for new-gen PlayStation and Xbox would be offered, backwards compatibility will be available too.
