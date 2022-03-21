Buried Alive 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Is an Incredible Barn Find, Time Capsule

Some people are just lucky. And this 1973 Camaro Z28 is nothing but living proof, as the car was found in a barn likely sleeping for many years under a big layer of dirt, dust, and all kinds of stuff that shouldn't be sitting on such a cool legend.
eBay seller maddogshdperformance says the car is a completely matching-numbers Camaro, with almost everything still as original as it gets. However, a series of fixes have already been made after the car got to see the daylight again, including new front shocks and a new exhaust system.
The wheels are no longer original, but other than that, this Camaro Z28 is an incredible time capsule that still looks impressive after all these years.
The VIN code tells the story every collector would love to hear.
This car was produced at Chevrolet's Norwood plant in Ohio, and it left the factory with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 producing no less than 245 horsepower. This was the most powerful engine option in 1973, with two more 350 V8 configurations offered with 145 and 175 horsepower.
The vehicle appears to be drivable, though the seller hasn’t provided too many specifics on the engine. In theory, it’s the original unit that came with the car, but on the other hand, we have no clue if it requires any kind of fixes or not.
There’s a chance it does, especially given this Z28 likely spent years in the same place. However, you should just head over to Golden, Colorado, and see it in person, as this is the best way to fully determine if the Camaro is worth the money or not.
Because yes, there’s a lot of money involved in this deal, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for cheap. The Buy It Now price is no more, no less than $68,000, but fortunately, some other offers might be considered as well.
