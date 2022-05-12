Buried Alive 1969 MG MGB Isn’t the Typical Barn Find, as Mysterious as It Gets

If you’re in the market for a barn find, the typical models that you come across these days include popular nameplates like the Chevrolet Corvette, the Impala, the Ford Mustang, and the Dodge Challenger.
But on the other hand, if what you’re looking for is actually a gem that you can’t necessarily find easily, the listing recently published by eBay seller gam-4199 is definitely intriguing.
What they came across is a 1969 MG MGB that looks like it’s been buried alive in some sort of garage next to other four-wheeled companions, including a John Deere tractor.
The first iteration of the MG two-door sports car came to be in 1962, and it remained in production until 1980. A second model was introduced in 1992, but on the other hand, it was a heavily modified version whose production included just 2,000 units.
The original MGB, however, was a lot more common. MG produced over 523,000 units, obviously with a series of variants also introduced by the time the nameplate was abandoned in 1980.
This example was born in 1969, but unfortunately, we know almost nothing about it. It’s pretty clear the car comes in a rough shape, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given it looks like it’s been sitting for quite some time. But the seller has shared almost no information about it, so it’s hard to assess its condition without seeing it in person.
The interior looks to be rather rough, as the seats appear to be missing, and unsurprisingly, the rust has already started taking its toll. As for the engine, everything is just as mysterious as it gets on this front.
The bidding for this British gem is currently underway, and the good news is the car is being sold at no reserve. In other words, when the auction comes to an end in 4 days, there’s a very good chance the MGB will be ready to go to another home.
