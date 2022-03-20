Buried Alive 1969 Ford Country Sedan Gets Out After 26 Years, Looks Uninviting

Let’s be honest about it: the 1969 Country Sedan wasn’t exactly Ford’s most successful model.
With the American company investing big in the Mustang and other vehicles that brought home the bacon, the Country Sedan tackled a niche that the American carmaker just couldn’t ignore.
And while its sales have never been impressive, the Country Sedan was the kind of station wagon that ended up winning a lot of hearts among those people who loved this body style.
Finding one in a solid condition today is extremely difficult, and yet, someone on eBay apparently has one that looks totally restorable.
Selling a Country Sedan isn’t really as easy as selling a Mustang, but eBay user easywriter_ny claims that what sets their model apart from the rest of the crowd is its good condition. Despite spending no less than 26 years in the small garage you can see in the pics, that is.
Clearly, this vehicle doesn’t exhibit a tip-top condition, yet it’s not a complete wreck either. The good news is the rust doesn’t seem to be a major problem, and the body looks like it requires only small metalwork here and there. There’s a scratch and a few dents, but you should be able to determine just how much work it needs after giving the car a thorough wash.
The seller claims the vehicle hasn’t moved a single inch since it was parked, so it’s pretty clear you shouldn’t expect any good news from the engine either.
In fact, the V8 unit once in charge of getting this Country Sedan rolling is now in a coma, yet we have no clue if it turns over or not.
Is this Country Sedan worth the time and money to bring back to the road? This is hard to say, but you should be able to get a clearer picture after pulling the vehicle out and giving it a good wash. The seller hopes they can secure at least $3,000 for this classic, with 0 bids recorded so far.
