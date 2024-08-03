Built Tough? $120,000+ Tesla Cybertruck Frame Snaps While Pulling a Ford F-150

Maybe Tesla should have waited a bit longer before launching its first battery-powered pickup truck. It really needed that promised exoskeleton in this instance. The unibody design may be lighter, but it doesn't help when the frame snaps easily. Here's what happened.
A YouTuber known for putting popular vehicles through all sorts of weird tests has finally gotten his hands on a Cybertruck. Since Tesla has manufactured over 12,000 units already, Cody Detwiler of WhistlinDiesel is a bit late to the party. But just like Apple, the man knows how to entertain you far beyond drag races and towing range tests.
If you're a Tesla fan or waiting for your own Cybertruck to be delivered to you, this "experiment" isn't for you. The tri-motor unit is put through some harsh verification processes, which, honestly, are exaggerated and designed to satisfy an audience that's not necessarily into cars.
However, one of the "fun" experiments reveals a potentially huge issue with the Honda Ridgeline-like Tesla.
Although it has an 11,000-lb towing capacity, the Cyberbeast's frame snapped after the F-150's front end nosedived into two of the concrete pipes.
"It's a totaled truck," said Detwiler.
It's worth noting that before attempting to help the Ford F-150 become unstuck, the gas-powered pickup truck pulled the Cybertruck off the same round concrete pipes. After putting the "underbody armor" to the test, the EV's rear end hit one of the pipes pretty hard while coming down. Immediately afterward, it came in contact with a smaller concrete bar. Those two events could have damaged the part of the frame where the hitch is placed.
We'll leave it up to you if he's right or wrong. What we'll do is remind you that Tesla had issues with the so-called gigacasting process, which is a form of die-casting. Some Model Y units were affected by unexpected cracks that supposedly appeared out of nowhere. In an official response to disgruntled customers, the marque called them "discontinuities."
The Cybertruck's front and rear end are manufactured that way and made from 6000 series aluminum. According to official recommendations, frame straightening isn't allowed. "Pulling or pushing the body structure can damage the integrity of the component," says Tesla in its structural repair guidelines.
However, given that we've already seen people towing with various versions of the Cybertruck, this shouldn't worry you too much. If it really was a problem, other owners would've shared their findings and sounded the alarm.
To be safe and sound, you just have to avoid sending your trailer through a crater, which is very doable. But that doesn't mean the "durability test" below isn't a fun watch!
