Building a Google Maps Killer: The Latest Big Apple Maps Update Launched 300 Days Ago

Apple is in a position where investing in Apple Maps and CarPlay is the only option if its long-term strategy still includes an expansion in the automotive space. However, the company has become frustratingly slow at rolling out Apple Maps updates, as if its original plan of building a more advanced Google Maps alternative is no longer a priority.
The detailed city experience, often referred to as DCE, is Apple's most ambitious Apple Maps update, as it includes in-house maps, incident reporting, Look Around, and incredible map details, such as crosswalks, trees, and medians.
The rollout obviously takes time, as it includes an overwhelming amount of data, but even so, Apple's focus on bringing this update to users across the world has declined gradually until this point, when we reached 300 days without another expansion.
As reedit users noted, Apple has been working on bringing the DCE to certain regions, such as Italy, for quite some time, but new expansions are still nowhere to be seen. The company has previously been caught testing the DCE in Rome, Naples, and Milan, and the update looks ready to begin rolling out, but Apple has remained tight-lipped on anything related to the new maps for almost 10 months.
Apple users hope the iPhone maker will announce a major expansion in the fall when it's projected to unveil the new-generation smartphones and iOS 18. Apple Maps will also receive subtle refinements, but a DCE expansion is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, the only notable Apple Maps update was the debut on the web. With this release, Apple Maps is no longer exclusive to Apple users, as anyone with a computer running macOS or Windows can access the mapping service, configure a route, and view guides for regions worldwide. However, Apple Maps on the web is still in the preview stage, so its feature lineup is limited, without options to sign in with an Apple ID and send configured routes to an iPhone.
It's still the first step towards a cross-platform version of Apple Maps, likely as the tech giant might be planning to expand the service to more devices, including Android. As I said earlier, Apple must invest heavily in its services after the demise of the Apple Car if it wants to remain relevant in the automotive space, and bringing Apple Maps to all users should be a priority. Google Maps keeps evolving at a fast pace, and Apple remaining tight-lipped on everything related to Apple Maps doesn't help.
Apple's next big event will take place in September, so fingers crossed that Apple Maps receives more stage time and the long overdue DCE expansion finally receives the go-ahead. For now, Apple Maps can barely be considered a Google Maps alternative in regions where the DCE is not live yet.
