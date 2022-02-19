Build Rockets and Explore the Universe in Spaceflight Simulator, Out Now on PC

Spaceflight Simulator has evolved from a small project for mobile devices meant to turn rocket science into pocket science and is now a full-fledged 2D game that can be played on PC. If you’ve played this game on mobile and got addicted to it, you absolutely must switch to the PC version, which is much easier to play and more polished.
In Spaceflight Simulator, you play as an astronaut or an aerospace engineer, whichever title you wish to call yourself, and build rockets to try and land on various planets in our galaxy. Depending on how much knowledge about rockets you have, you could be launching your first rocket within minutes or hours.
However, no knowledge of any kind will help you with the landing, bar experience. The more times you land your rockets on various planets, the better grasp of the maneuver you’ll get. Of course, building the perfect rocket will take some trial and error too, especially if you want to adapt it to a certain mission.
What’s interesting about Spaceflight Simulator is that it features real-world physics, so while designing a new rocket, you get to assemble the launch vehicle from a wide range of components and pair them with a plethora of engines.
All the engines included in the game are modeled after their real-world counterparts. Also, each part has its own technical specifications, such as mass and aerodynamics, which will affect how your rocket performs.
Not to mention that all engines accurately model thrust and fuel consumption affecting how much payload you’ll be able to carry safely. There’s a bunch of scenarios that need to be taken into consideration before building and launching a spacecraft, but you will eventually be able to create multistage vehicles, control how they separate and when secondary burn occurs to achieve the optimal trajectory. It's like in real life, only that you can now do it from the comfort of your home.
Spaceflight Simulator has just been launched into Steam Early Access, so it’s still a work in progress. Even so, you can still visit about 11 destinations from within our galaxy: Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Phobos, Deimos, Jupiter, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. If you’re a fan of the Kerbal Space Program series, you’ll most likely love Spaceflight Simulator too.
However, no knowledge of any kind will help you with the landing, bar experience. The more times you land your rockets on various planets, the better grasp of the maneuver you’ll get. Of course, building the perfect rocket will take some trial and error too, especially if you want to adapt it to a certain mission.
What’s interesting about Spaceflight Simulator is that it features real-world physics, so while designing a new rocket, you get to assemble the launch vehicle from a wide range of components and pair them with a plethora of engines.
All the engines included in the game are modeled after their real-world counterparts. Also, each part has its own technical specifications, such as mass and aerodynamics, which will affect how your rocket performs.
Not to mention that all engines accurately model thrust and fuel consumption affecting how much payload you’ll be able to carry safely. There’s a bunch of scenarios that need to be taken into consideration before building and launching a spacecraft, but you will eventually be able to create multistage vehicles, control how they separate and when secondary burn occurs to achieve the optimal trajectory. It's like in real life, only that you can now do it from the comfort of your home.
Spaceflight Simulator has just been launched into Steam Early Access, so it’s still a work in progress. Even so, you can still visit about 11 destinations from within our galaxy: Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Phobos, Deimos, Jupiter, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. If you’re a fan of the Kerbal Space Program series, you’ll most likely love Spaceflight Simulator too.