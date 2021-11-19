Buick Unveils Smart Pod Concept Vehicle in Guangzhou, Offering Luxury World-Class Comfort

Buick has landed at Auto Guangzhou 2021 with two concept vehicles, one of which being considerably more futuristic than the other. Dubbed, Smart Pod, this concept was created by GM’s Advanced Design Studio in the United States and is said to combine industry-leading autonomous technology with the carmaker’s Ultium platform.
The Smart Pod is all about maximizing productivity and comfort while on the move. The concept also boasts world-class levels of comfort, safety and connectivity, according to the U.S. carmaker.
Designed as a fully autonomous vehicle, this concept looks highly untraditional. It comes with micro-LED lighting technology instead of regular headlights and taillights, while the dynamic wake-up lighting animations and sliding door create a personalized, high-tech ambiance.
“The Smart Pod is a bold design concept that looks at the full potential of advanced technologies in electrification, automated driving and digitalized connectivity, delivered in a warm, tactile and luxurious manner,” said GM China VP of Design, Stuart Norris.
Interior highlights include the airy roof, innovative glass lattice (for maximum visibility), a sleeping seat which fully reclines, deployable tables, enhanced noise-canceling technology, an ambient sound management system, an air purifying system and of course, premium and natural materials.
In terms of connectivity, users get to enjoy a large 50-inch retractable retina LED screen, plus a virtual cockpit system powered by AI-enabled software. You can use voice commands to control your environment, which comes with eye-tracking technology. The pod’s cabin also supports enhanced navigation and real-time integration with personal devices, which means you can use it as a remote office.
“Through its artificial intelligence and machine learning capability, the concept vehicle adapts to the user, making personalized suggestions for a variety of functions – from infotainment to comfort to vehicle operation,” says Buick.
Naturally, this is just an exercise in creativity, and while vehicles such as this might one day (soon) roam our streets, that day is most certainly not today.
Designed as a fully autonomous vehicle, this concept looks highly untraditional. It comes with micro-LED lighting technology instead of regular headlights and taillights, while the dynamic wake-up lighting animations and sliding door create a personalized, high-tech ambiance.
“The Smart Pod is a bold design concept that looks at the full potential of advanced technologies in electrification, automated driving and digitalized connectivity, delivered in a warm, tactile and luxurious manner,” said GM China VP of Design, Stuart Norris.
Interior highlights include the airy roof, innovative glass lattice (for maximum visibility), a sleeping seat which fully reclines, deployable tables, enhanced noise-canceling technology, an ambient sound management system, an air purifying system and of course, premium and natural materials.
In terms of connectivity, users get to enjoy a large 50-inch retractable retina LED screen, plus a virtual cockpit system powered by AI-enabled software. You can use voice commands to control your environment, which comes with eye-tracking technology. The pod’s cabin also supports enhanced navigation and real-time integration with personal devices, which means you can use it as a remote office.
“Through its artificial intelligence and machine learning capability, the concept vehicle adapts to the user, making personalized suggestions for a variety of functions – from infotainment to comfort to vehicle operation,” says Buick.
Naturally, this is just an exercise in creativity, and while vehicles such as this might one day (soon) roam our streets, that day is most certainly not today.