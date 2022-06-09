Buick's Journey Towards Electrification Includes Five New EVs for China by 2025

General Motors’ Buick brand is going through a fast-paced transformation towards an electric future, with the company announcing plans to launch five all-new electric vehicles in China by 2025, two of which will come as early as this year.
While sales of Buick cars faltered over the last two decades in the United States, the marque has gained popularity in China, with more than one million Buicks delivered to customers stateside as recently as 2018.
Given its strong foothold in the Chinese market, the company seems to focus its attention on this part of the world for the next few years, and it has now announced that a total of 12 new products will be made available to customers in China through 2025, five of which will be all-new electric vehicles.
The announcement came last week when the company presented a new brand identity, with new everything, from a fresh logo and design language to new typography, an updated color palette, and new model names that highlight its commitment to an all-electric portfolio.
“Since entering China more than two decades ago, Buick has always responded to the changing times. Leveraging GM’s global resources and unmatched local expertise will lead Buick into a new era of development in China, accelerating the transformation toward electrification and intelligent driving,” said Cesar Toledo, general director of Buick at SAIC-GM.
“It’s an exciting moment to introduce a refreshed image of Buick that is more electric and more intelligent with a more premium experience in China.”
At the same time, it previewed its electric future for China with the new all-electric Electra-X SUV concept.
Buick did not provide any specific information about the two electric vehicles it will unveil this year in China, but it did mention that the Electra-X “previews the production version of Buick's new generation of electric vehicles in China.” So we can safely assume the upcoming vehicles will use GM's Ultium platform, considering the Electra-X SUV concept is built on the same platform.
Other than that, the only thing we know about Buick’s future EVs is that they will use a variant of the Electra name.
