Buick Presents the Wildcat EV Concept and Plans to Go Electric From 2024 On

Buick has revealed multiple things about its future. Apart from its first new badge in 30 years, it will also launch only electric vehicles starting with 2024. The first electric production vehicle will bear the Electra name, reviving one of the most iconic nameplates the brand has ever presented. Sadly, that car should be named Wildcat and be exactly like the concept car with that name, which the company introduced on June 1.

18 photos