Buick Envision Becomes Pricier for 2023, Range-Topper Is Almost a $50K Affair

With production kicking off in 2020 at the Yantai factory, in China, the second generation Buick Envision has just reached the 2023 model year, with a few updates across the range and the inevitable higher prices.
The GM-owned brand’s official website still lists the 2022MY, and it is now joined by the 2023MY, GMAuthority has found. The model is offered in the Preferred, Preferred ST, Essence, Essence ST, and Avenir trim levels, and has become more expensive than the outgoing iteration.
According to the information, the compact crossover’s family still kicks off with the Preferred, which can be had from $34,795, including the $1,500 destination charge. This makes it $1,900 pricier than its predecessor, a move justified by the three-year OnStar and Connected Services plan, which have become standard across the range. This used to be a $1,500 option, so in theory, the model’s base price has jumped by $400.
At the opposite end of the family, buyers will find the Avenir. The range-topping variant of the Envision carries an MSRP of $47,055 with front-wheel drive and $48,855 with all-wheel drive. This is said to make it $5,810 more expensive than the 2022 model year. This model also gets the OnStar and Connected Services, as well as the panoramic moonroof, and the Technology Package II, at no extra cost. The latter brings additional gear, including the Bose audio, head-up display, LED headlamps, 10.2-inch infotainment system, and others.
Another novelty represents the revised color palette, and other than that, it remains pretty much the same. As you likely expected, it soldiers on with the same powertrain, namely the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, pushing out 228 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. The thrust is directed to the front wheels as standard, via the nine-speed automatic transmission, and the all-wheel drive system is an option available across the range.
