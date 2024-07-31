Buick Electra-C Isn't Full-Size, It's Not Even Real, Still Looks Ready For Summer Trips 

The Buick division of the American automobile manufacturer General Motors is one of the oldest US car brands and even precedes the establishment of GM in 1908. However, today, it's not exactly what automotive pioneer David Dunbar Buick envisioned back in 1899.
Slightly younger than the defunct Oldsmobile, Buick is now the oldest – and still surviving – American automobile manufacturer. However, not all fans would say it's a life worth living – at least at home in North America. That's because the near-premium automobile brand now sells only crossover SUVs in its home region – the base all-new Envista, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave.
Meanwhile, in other regions like China, the lineup is much wider and also includes passenger cars: Regal, Velite 6, Verano, LaCrosse, GL8, Envision S, Envista, Encore Plus, Enclave, and the Electra E4 or E5. Over there, the company is also much more in tune with the fresh electrified vision of the automotive realm – they sell the Velite based on the Volt, as well as the fresh Electra E4 and E5.
In the past, the Electra moniker was used for a full-size luxury car produced across six generations from 1959 to 1990 and was offered as the flagship Buick model with two-door sedan, two-door convertible, four-door sedan, and five-door station wagon body styles. Meanwhile, the reborn Electra E4 and E5 are mid-size crossover SUVs and fully electric automobiles leveraging SAIC-GM's production capabilities and GM's BEV3 all-electric architecture.
They're not coming to America, where the latest rumor from across the mill claims the first Buick EV for North America will come even later than the party that was initially provisioned. More so, Buick also has the cool-looking Buick Electra-L and Electra-LT all-electric sedan and station wagon coming to the Chinese market sometime in 2025. As such, it is no wonder that the parallel universes of vehicular CGI are taking a swing at accelerating the EV process in America for Buick with help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
For example, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and he's now thinking about bringing the all-electric reborn Electra series to America, too. Alas, just to prove a point – that passenger cars are not dead – he would rather have the unofficial, completely hypothetical Electra-C version, a classic two-door convertible model.
It's certainly not a full-size model – and it's not even real, as the design project is merely wishful thinking and not reflecting the possibility of a new Buick model for the real world. But at least from the sole POV provided by the pixel master, it's clear that it would look cool to be undergoing some top-down summer road trips, right?
Meanwhile, in other regions like China, the lineup is much wider and also includes passenger cars: Regal, Velite 6, Verano, LaCrosse, GL8, Envision S, Envista, Encore Plus, Enclave, and the Electra E4 or E5. Over there, the company is also much more in tune with the fresh electrified vision of the automotive realm – they sell the Velite based on the Volt, as well as the fresh Electra E4 and E5.
In the past, the Electra moniker was used for a full-size luxury car produced across six generations from 1959 to 1990 and was offered as the flagship Buick model with two-door sedan, two-door convertible, four-door sedan, and five-door station wagon body styles. Meanwhile, the reborn Electra E4 and E5 are mid-size crossover SUVs and fully electric automobiles leveraging SAIC-GM's production capabilities and GM's BEV3 all-electric architecture.
They're not coming to America, where the latest rumor from across the mill claims the first Buick EV for North America will come even later than the party that was initially provisioned. More so, Buick also has the cool-looking Buick Electra-L and Electra-LT all-electric sedan and station wagon coming to the Chinese market sometime in 2025. As such, it is no wonder that the parallel universes of vehicular CGI are taking a swing at accelerating the EV process in America for Buick with help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
For example, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and he's now thinking about bringing the all-electric reborn Electra series to America, too. Alas, just to prove a point – that passenger cars are not dead – he would rather have the unofficial, completely hypothetical Electra-C version, a classic two-door convertible model.
It's certainly not a full-size model – and it's not even real, as the design project is merely wishful thinking and not reflecting the possibility of a new Buick model for the real world. But at least from the sole POV provided by the pixel master, it's clear that it would look cool to be undergoing some top-down summer road trips, right?