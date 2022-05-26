Buick Crossover-Coupe SUV Ideation Sketch Is Confidential, Do We Hope or Despair?

Once, and unfortunately, it feels like an exceptionally long time ago, Buick used to mesmerize North America with stunning passenger car designs. Today, its home region is nothing to sneeze at the Chinese model family, though. But could we dare for an improvement?
Just four models grace Buick’s U.S.-flavored lineup right now: Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. They are all crossover SUVs, so there is virtually no other choice – no passenger cars, no sporty vehicles, and not even a pickup truck. In turn, the China-based model family sounds like a humongous treat.
They have even more “Es” like the Envision S, Excelle, Excelle GX, some GL6 and GL8s, or Velite 6 and 7, plus Verano options, as well as iconic nameplates like LaCrosse or Regal! Just think about the eleven-model difference and dare say one is not envious just a tiny little bit. Or, better yet, let us shun all bad thoughts away and focus on positive thinking. After all, GM Design just announced their Senior Exterior Designer Geoffrey Richmond has prepared a “Viscom (visual communication) master class.”
It arrived on General Motors Design Center's social media page in the form of an ideation sketch representing a Buick model. It is not a passenger car, though it’s not far from that either, while still keeping with GM’s new strategy of only offering crossover SUV models across the current North American model range. Yet, it was adopted by fans in a heartbeat (someone even humorously asked if that’s a Camaro) because of its stylish yet feisty crossover-coupe SUV demeanor.
Interestingly, the sporty design or the assumed two-door lifestyle is not even the best part. Instead, that would be the little “GM Confidential” footnote, which is certainly giving us (slim, we confess) hopes that one day such a gorgeous thing might become real. Should we dare trust them, or are they just tormenting us with something entirely wishful thinking, yet again?
