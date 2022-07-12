Bugatti's New Poland Showroom Will Include a Car Spa Center and a Bee Sanctuary

Bugatti continues expanding in various markets all over the world, and after opening showrooms in the UK, Saudi Arabia, and New Orange County, California, USA, recently, they have started working on a new one, this time in Poland.
Set to be operated in partnership with Pietrzak Group, a luxury dealer that has been in the business of selling exclusive vehicles since 1994, it will be found in Katowice, in the southern region of Silesia. Home to over 2 million inhabitants, the city also comprises “the highest number of high-net-worth individuals in the country,” Bugatti says.
Besides the usual showroom, the site will also include a helipad, an art gallery, a restaurant, and a car spa center. On the rooftop, there will be a bee sanctuary, whose honey will be used in the restaurant below. The latter will be located next to the showroom, thus allowing customers to look at Bugatti’s masterpieces through the large windows, while they enjoy their Italian cuisine.
“Europe has historically been one of Bugatti’s strongest markets, and we are excited to be expanding into a new region, Poland, in partnership with experts Pietrzak Group,” said the brand’s Regional Director for Europe, Guy Caquelin. “We pride ourselves on working with the very best in the industry, as our customers expect the Bugatti standard of service at all our locations across the globe.”
Poland is by no means a stranger to Bugatti’s automobiles. The first one made its presence felt in the 1920s. Soon, the Type 35, Type 43, and Type 44 began roaming the local roads. The former even took part in various pre-war races, and so did the Type 43, which even broke speed records, and the Type 44 that was originally shipped to Krakow and proved its worth in different racing events throughout the 1930s, including the Poland Tourist Trophy and the Ojcw Climb.
