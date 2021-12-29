Bugatti's 'La Bouteille Noire' Bespoke Champagne Finds Wealthy New Owner

Like its rivals, Bugatti has so far signed a host of products, from clothes and bracelets to keychains and high-end pool tables. They also entered the champagne-making business three years ago, with Champagne Carbon, and the two companies have joined forces once more to come up with yet another exclusive product.
Presented toward the end of November in London, it is dubbed the ‘La Bouteille Noire’, and comes with a bespoke case made by IXO, the same brand behind the Bugatti Pool Table. Bugatti didn’t say how much it costs, but the pool table is almost $300,000, or full-blown supercar money.
The 15-liter carbon fiber bottle sits inside a case that took 150 hours to be made. It boasts a lot of carbon fiber and leather, LED lights, and illuminated base that mirrors the looks of the La Voiture Noire’s taillights. It also features an automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell, which is usually found in orbiting satellites, and no less than 14 fans that circulate cool air.
The ‘La Bouteille Noire’ isn’t resting in a museum, next to other similar products, as Bugatti parted ways with it at the presentation event, making the announcement just recently. It was sold to the highest bidder, described as “a long-time Bugatti customer,” for an undisclosed sum, and will spend its days in his private collection. The owner will work with Achim Anscheidt, the automaker’s Director of Design, to further make it his.
“The philosophy of both our modern-day hypercars, as well as our historical icons, is rich within ‘La Bouteille Noire’,” Anscheidt said. “I’m very much looking forward to collaborating further with ‘La Bouteille Noire’s’ new owner to customize this unique piece of sculpture. We will be utilizing the combined expertise of our Molsheim designers and craftsmen and women to represent the customer’s personal sense of style in stunning form.”
