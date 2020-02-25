Bugatti "Le Mans" Shows Amazing Cab Forward Design

A three-year-old would tell you that the Bugatti Chiron is a machine that stands out. But what if Molsheim went one step further with the design of its products and came up with a proposal that would look even more radical?
This idea has also crossed Bugatti's mind (more on this below), but the rendering we have here, which portrays such a contraption, comes from an independent artist - we're talking about an aficionadonamed Ben Ma, who is preparing to complete his journey at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.
His proposal brings back the tiny horseshoe grille we last saw on the EB110, albeit mixing this with a cab-forward design that makes the most out of the mid-engined formula. The front end also includes the kind of headlights that take the Chiron styling further, but remain easily recognizable.
This profile, with the wheel arches dominating the design and that focused cabin and the massive air intakes up front, makes on think of endurance racing. And wouldn't it be nice to see Bugatti returning to this motorsport branch as part of the Le Mans Hypercar Class? You know, the modern-day homologation special adventure that should see names like Toyota, Aston Martin, Peugeot, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, as well as Mercedes-AMG and McLaren offering a limited run of street cars that are related to the circuit monsters.
Returning to Bugatti's dreams, you shouldn't allow the stratospheric profile of the brand to trick you into believing the company has reached its full modern-day potential.
In fact, the carmaker recently spilled the beans on three concepts that never made it to production - these were supposed to introduce a Bug range consisting of more than one car and its derivatives.
The one that is the most relevant for this tale is the W16 Coupe Rembrandt (you'll find the official renderings in the gallery above), which should've sat above the Chiron, albeit keeping that monstrous W16 engine up front to connect with the Bugatti DNA of the old days. While the project was killed off due to the consequences of the Dieselgate fiasco, the proposal's spirit now lives on in the $18.7 million La Voiture Noire
As for the other two, we'll start with the Barchetta iteration of the Veyron, which featured Chiron-like front end styling, - the real deal never made it past the company rendering phase, with the project being canceled after the VW Group noticed that Lamborghini's somewhat similar proposals, such as the Sesto Elemento, didn't ensure a path to profit (think: early in the previous decade).
Next up, we have the Atlantic. Unlike the pair mentioned above, this front-engined GT, which should've been slotted below the Chiron, was pretty close to completion when Dieselgate issues determined the VW Group to pull the plug on it (the concept was intended to debut at the 2015 Pebble Beach show). By the way, the exterior design of this concept came from Sasha Selipanov, who also penned the Chiron and is currently leading Koenigsegg's styling offensive.
And with the rumors of Bugatti contemplating a second model once again, we might just get a new take on the Atlantic's formula later in the decade.
