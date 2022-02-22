Bugatti Enters the NFT Game With Ultra-Exclusive La Voiture Noire Sculpture

Almost anything that officially bears the Bugatti logo is eye-watering expensive, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the one-off La Voiture Noire sculpture will be out of reach too.
Built in partnership with Asprey, the tiny piece pays tribute to the real La Voiture Noire hypercar and will take roughly four months to complete at the workshop in London.
The final product will be handmade in 24k rose gold, sitting on a handcrafted base that is finished in the signature colors of both companies. The centerpiece of the Asprey Bugatti Collection will be the accompanying NFT, according to the automaker, which will feature a unique serial identifier, and will be linked visually to the real thing via a QR code.
“This year, at Asprey, we celebrate our 241st anniversary. The Asprey Digital Studio and newly expanded London workshop heralds a new era. The partnership with Bugatti, such an iconic and artistic brand, is the ultimate collaboration to explore new production and artistic techniques,” said Asprey’s CCO, Ali Walker. “The bold colors, mixed with the gold and silver precious metals, create a vivid pop art theme. As for the ‘Noire,’ only the buyer of the 1 of 1 will know that.”
Besides the one-off sculpture, the two companies will also create a series of smaller ones. Limited to 261 copies, a number that evokes the top speed of the La Voiture Noire in miles per hour (420 kph), these will be made of sterling silver. They will sit on different colored bases, and like the more expensive sculpture, these will also be accompanied by NFTs, linking each one visually and via a QR code in the same way as the 24k gold product.
The Asprey Bugatti Collection will be released on a dedicated website, which bears the names of both brands, next month.
