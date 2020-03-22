Bugatti EB110 "Le Mans" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

View this post on Instagram

Our 1993 Bugatti EB110GT with 6,892 original miles. 1 of 84 examples produced between 1992 and 1995, this unique EB110GT was produced as a factory demonstrator and eventually delivered as a new car to Bugatti Director Jean Marc Borel. Finished in Grigio Chiaro over dual tone grey, it comes complete with factory tools and records from new. An engineering marvel, the EB110 features a Stanzani developed Quad-Turbo V12 with five valves per cylinder, generating 553 hp through a 6-Speed Manual gearbox and AWD. Contact us for more information and details. #bugatti #eb110 #curated #wearecurated

