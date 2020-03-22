Bugatti EB110 "Le Mans" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

Earlier today, we talked about hopes of Bugatti returning to endurance racing in this VW Group era. And we are now back on the topic, albeit to discuss the 1990s, when the brand was owned by Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli.
That was the era when the amazing EB110 was born and, despite the fact that the company was struggling, the said aficionado took the badge to Le Mans.
The company built two racers, the SC GTS-1 for the IMSA GT and the LM, which was obviously headed to the Circuit de la Sarthe. None of the two was particularly successful, but their tale remains something that will please gear heads belonging to all generations.
And, to this day, digital artists continue to dream about an EB110 motorsport tool. For instance, this is precisely what we have in the rendering that brought us here.
This Bug keep things clean, at least by racing standards, so we're clearly dealing with a form-follows-function approach in terms of the aerodynamic elements fitted to the car. We probably can't say the same about the custom wheels fitted to the vehicle, but this is a small detail.
In case you're wondering, we can thank pixel master Jonsibal for this eye candy.
Now, those of you who are willing to know more about the time when Bugatti took the EB110 racing can check out the 35-minute documentary at the bottom of the story. Coming from Davide Chironi, this features interviews with Artioli, as well as with test development driver Loris Bicocchi and architect Giampaolo Benedini.
If, however, you feel like you're in the position to add an EB110 GT to your garage, make sure to check out the Instagram post below. As it turns out, there's a 6,892-mile example up for grabs these days, via Florida-based specialist Curated - this came to life as a factory demo vehicle and was subsequently offered as a new car to Bugatti Director Jean Marc Borel.
Our 1993 Bugatti EB110GT with 6,892 original miles. 1 of 84 examples produced between 1992 and 1995, this unique EB110GT was produced as a factory demonstrator and eventually delivered as a new car to Bugatti Director Jean Marc Borel. Finished in Grigio Chiaro over dual tone grey, it comes complete with factory tools and records from new. An engineering marvel, the EB110 features a Stanzani developed Quad-Turbo V12 with five valves per cylinder, generating 553 hp through a 6-Speed Manual gearbox and AWD. Contact us for more information and details. #bugatti #eb110 #curated #wearecurated