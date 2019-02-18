Bugatti Divo Speedster Rendered as Rumored $18 Million One-Off

Bugatti is currently in the midst of an expansion that sees the automaker bringing more models alongside the Chiron. And the rumor mill is currently taking about Molsheim adding a fourth car to the standard Chiron (if we might call it so), the Chiron Sport and the Chiron-based Divo.

P.S.: Last time we The rumored newcomer is a one-off that's expected to land next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. The details on the matter are scarce, as, for instance, car collector Kris Singh has dropped a few hints on social media.The aficionado claims the French marque will drop a one-off priced at a whopping $18 million. Then again, there's no reason to fret about the price tag of the hypercar, since this is said to be destined for a specific owner.We're referring to Dr. Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group."The Chiron is a stunning machine and it will be fun to see this [the 110 Ans edition] alongside the Divo and the top secret 16 million euro Bugatti one-off that was made exclusively for Dr Piech that will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show exactly one month from today!" the gear head said on Instagram (his account is private, so we can't share the post here).As you can imagine, the Internet doesn't like to be kept waiting. And this is why various renderings related to the upcoming Bug are starting to emerge.For now, we can focus on a Bugatti Divo Speedster, which is the work of digital art label Rain Prisk . Then again, the open roof isn't the only element that sets the virtual contraption apart from the real-world Divo coupe. For one thing, there are plenty of small changes that serve this purpose, from the headlight arrangement to the air intakes on the sides of the W16 monster.P.S.: Last time we discussed the matter we brought a Bugatti Chiron Longtail render to your attention.