Bugatti Chiron vs. McLaren 720S Race Is a Pillow Fight

If you came here looking for the definitive drag race between the 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron and a 720 HP McLaren 720S, you would be disappointed. However, this video does offer us some insight into how these two cars might stack up.
On paper, the McLaren has no chance. It has a much smaller engine with less than half the power. Yes, something that has twice more HP than a 720S is ridiculous, but that's the kind of production car Bugatti builds. Still, we know that the 4-liter car from Britain is a beast due to its lightweight construction.

The Gumbal YouTube clip was shot at this year's CC500's event 'Rolling50 Deutsche Meisterschaft' on Black Forest Airport in Lahr, Germany. How cool is that location! It's not about using launch control to get one up on your enemy, which is what we wanted, but a 50 km/h (31 mph) rolling start event that then stretches over a full kilometer, by which point we can't really see the outcome. But hey, at least the millionaires are having fun and that's all that matters, right?!

The giant engine of the Chiron is far less happy to rev than the McLaren, which gets an early lead. However, by the end of the runway, it's looking like the Bugatti is ahead. Still, the car with a much higher top speed and twice the power should dominate. I mean, it's like Racin a Ford Fiesta against a Focus ST.

After the McLaren has a quick play with an overpowered Golf 4 GTI, the excellent black Chiron with its exposed carbon bits comes back for the rematch and this time it has a more convincing performance. The track briefly also welcomes the 1,300 horsepower Audi S4 which raced against the Chiron last month, a drag race we highly recommend watching again.

