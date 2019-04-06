Bugatti Chiron Vainqueur de Coeur Shows Stunning Light Blue in Saudi Arabia

Configuring a Bugatti Chiron is an experience that can be just as spicy as getting behind the wheel of the 1,500 horsepower monster. As such, owners engage in adventures that lead to one-off models showcasing special specs. And the freshest example of this comes from the Chiron Vainqueur de Coeur.

6 photos



While its name can be translated as "Heart Winner", its special name is also featured on the lower side of the rear wing.



Admittedly, the said color makes it easy for the hypercar to back this up. In fact, the same shade of blue can be found inside the quad-turbo toy, albeit with this being used as an accent color.



"What about the cabin's main hue?" I hear you asking. Well, it seems brown has been cast in this role.



The Molsheim machine showed up at the Seven Car Lounge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and, as you can see in the images portraying the vehicle (lens tip to



Keep in mind that Bugatti Chiron Sport customers are also taking delivery of their velocity behemoths these days. In fact, we've recently



Then again, the French brand is preparing to kick off deliveries for the Divo - the Chiron-based monster recently



As for the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the world's most expensive new car won't land in the real world until 2022. Perhaps we'll get to find out who paid $18.7 million for the contraption, with the rumors pointing towards Dr. Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group. The hypercar we're talking about has been spotted yesterday, with the light blue attire of the W16 animal being the kind that can easily make a gear head weak in the knees.While its name can be translated as "Heart Winner", its special name is also featured on the lower side of the rear wing.Admittedly, the said color makes it easy for the hypercar to back this up. In fact, the same shade of blue can be found inside the quad-turbo toy, albeit with this being used as an accent color."What about the cabin's main hue?" I hear you asking. Well, it seems brown has been cast in this role.The Molsheim machine showed up at the Seven Car Lounge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and, as you can see in the images portraying the vehicle (lens tip to Arthur.H Photo ), the Bugatti is in excellent company.Keep in mind that Bugatti Chiron Sport customers are also taking delivery of their velocity behemoths these days. In fact, we've recently showcased a Chiron S that mixed Black with Red accents in stunning fashion.Then again, the French brand is preparing to kick off deliveries for the Divo - the Chiron-based monster recently visited an airport for high-velocity testing and we can't wait to see the thing on the street.As for the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the world's most expensive new car won't land in the real world until 2022. Perhaps we'll get to find out who paid $18.7 million for the contraption, with the rumors pointing towards Dr. Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.