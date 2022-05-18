Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Run Ends With 1,596 HP

The Super Sport isn’t for the faint of heart. Not only does it cost 3.2 million euros, but it’s more powerful than other variants of the Bugatti Chiron. Rated at 1,600 metric ponies, which means 1,578 horsepower, the limited-run hypercar actually cranks out 1,618.6 ps (1,596.4 hp).
Have a wild guess how much torque this marvel of engineering develops on the dyno. As you can tell at the 58-second mark of the featured clip, the Chiron Super Sport produces 1,665.1 Nm or 1,228.1 pound-feet compared to Bugatti’s quoted 1,600 Nm or 1,180 pound-feet. As you’d expect of such a beast, even the dynamometer is a special affair because regular dynos wouldn’t have survived the quad-turbo W16 engine’s abuse.
“On the all-wheel single-roller dynamometer, all the components can be tested under real driving conditions neutrally and comprehensibly,” says Michael Gericke, engine developer at Bugatti. “Driving resistance levels which are identical to those on the road are simulated. We can also reproduce the tests at any time of the year, no matter what the weather.”
This dyno can simulate speeds of up to 480 kilometers per hour (298 miles per hour), which is a few KPHs down on the 490.484 kilometers per hour (304.773 miles per hour) achieved by the Super Sport 300+. Priced at 3.5 million euros and limited to 30 vehicles, the more exotic brother of the Super Sport is electronically limited to 440 kilometers per hour (273 miles per hour).
Why? It’s simple. Bugatti had to because of the inherent limitations of the tires at high speed. The rubber boots of the Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Super Sport 300+, a bespoke version of the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, are the only tires that can handle the immense forces of such high speeds.
On that note, have you heard that the Chiron is completely sold out?
“On the all-wheel single-roller dynamometer, all the components can be tested under real driving conditions neutrally and comprehensibly,” says Michael Gericke, engine developer at Bugatti. “Driving resistance levels which are identical to those on the road are simulated. We can also reproduce the tests at any time of the year, no matter what the weather.”
This dyno can simulate speeds of up to 480 kilometers per hour (298 miles per hour), which is a few KPHs down on the 490.484 kilometers per hour (304.773 miles per hour) achieved by the Super Sport 300+. Priced at 3.5 million euros and limited to 30 vehicles, the more exotic brother of the Super Sport is electronically limited to 440 kilometers per hour (273 miles per hour).
Why? It’s simple. Bugatti had to because of the inherent limitations of the tires at high speed. The rubber boots of the Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Super Sport 300+, a bespoke version of the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, are the only tires that can handle the immense forces of such high speeds.
On that note, have you heard that the Chiron is completely sold out?