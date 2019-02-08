Wall-E and Eve CubeSats Lost in Space as They Move Away from Mars

Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti" Limited To 20 Units

13 photos Ettore Bugatti set up shop in Molsheim, Alsace back in 1909. That’s 110 years ago, and Bugatti would like to celebrate this anniversary with a special edition of the Chiron Sport - the “110 ans Bugatti.”



First of all, there aren’t hardware upgrades to speak of regarding the chassis or W16 quad-turbo blunderbuss driving all four wheels of the Chiron Sport. As ever, customers will have to make do with 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, sent to the driven wheels by a seven-speed transmission.



40 pounds lighter than the Chiron thanks to carbon fiber (including for the windscreen wipers), the Chiron Sport in 110 ans Bugatti flavor is limited to 20 examples of the breed. The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge flag that symbolizes the union between the monarch and people of France is featured on the retractable wing, door mirrors, fuel filler cap, and seats.



Following the fall of the monarchy, the French flag symbolized the French revolutions and its ideals. Blue stands for liberty, white for equality, and red for fraternity. On the flip side, the €2.65 million Chiron Sport is anything but equal to other hypercars, starting with the number of cylinders and turbochargers.



“With the limited Chiron Sport ‘110 ans Bugatti’, we’re ushering in the 110th anniversary of Bugatti’s foundation. At the same time, we are underlining our origin and our French roots in Molsheim,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “This is also where we are planning our future,” concluded the exec.



The two-tone color scheme takes inspiration from 1920s coach-built luxury cars, and in the case of the 110 ans



Even the key to the 110 ans Bugatti features three leather patches in the colors of the tricolor, bringing the point home in regard to the stomping ground of the French automaker. Even the Bugatti line is present, establishing a link between the Chiron Sport and Type 57 SC Atlantic.