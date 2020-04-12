Bugatti Chiron Rendered as City Car Looks Believable

Small cars - they can be cool if they have the right blend of elements. That can mean heritage in the WRC, some cheap seats that got every French farmer to market or hot hatch heritage. But Bugatti has none of that.
The company is indeed French, but a farmer might not be able to afford a Bugatti even after winning the lottery. Likewise, they've never made a hot hatch, and while the Veyron had a WRC limited edition in 2013, that was built after the Grand Sport Vitesse managed to hit a top speed of 254.04 mph.
However, many exotic car companies have been forced to at least try and develop small cars at one time or another. Probably the best example of this is the Aston Martin Cygnet. But considering British enginers later stuck a V8 into it, it's clear the fuel-efficient concept was a joke to them.
Thankfully, Bugatti makes up to a couple of dozen cars per year and is protected by the VW umbrella, so it doesn't need to worry about emissions targets. But if it did, we might have something that looks like this on our roads.
It's impossible to imagine the features of a 1,500 horsepower hypercar on something that's supposed to be easily parked. However, Aksyonov Nikita tried to do just that with this rendering of a Bugatti City Hybrid, which we find deeply entertaining.
You've got the eight circular halos of the Chiron that no automaker has even come close to replicating, as well as the horseshoe grille that somehow fits the proportions of the vehicle. Obviously, a nice set of alloy wheels make the city-sized Bugatti look expensive.
Meanwhile, the rear tries to put a hint of Bugatti taillights under the trunk glass of a BMW i3. Four exhaust pipes seem like overkill, but they do remind us that the company recently took to 3D printing... in titanium.
