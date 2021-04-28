Bugatti Chiron Made Entirely of Clay Is a Work of Art, Will Get an Engine Too

Bugattis are works of art in the automotive industry, but for a bunch of car enthusiasts from Vietnam, this kind of art doesn’t come with a multi-million price tag. However, it does come with hundreds of hours of work and incredible skill put to the test.
NHET TV is known as the very talented, budget-restricted, and incredibly skillful team that makes supercars out of crap. There’s no other, more delicate way of putting it: they are the living example that one man’s garbage is another man’s treasure if repurposed with talent and motivation.
They make supercars out of cardboard, scrap metal, and whatever else they find and salvage. They use motors from scooters and motorcycles and even lawnmowers, and due to their talent, they are able to create far from convincing replicas that, nonetheless, stand out. Highlights of their “collection” include a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Ferrari 488 GTB (which also makes an appearance in the video below), and, as of late, a Bugatti Chiron.
This Chiron is different than any other creation in that it’s made entirely of clay. They explain that the idea came from the community of fans, so one gathers it was more like a challenge. It took them two full weeks of 19-hour workdays to complete the body, which is based on a scale model small enough to fit into the palm of the hand.
The project started with building a reinforced aluminum frame, to which miles of tape were added, to allow for a surface for the clay to stick on. Metal panels were added to the sides at some point to make the build more durable.
The body of the Chiron now has headlights and air intakes, as well as the expected Chiron styling features. It does not have rear lights just yet, but they will be added later on when the active rear wing will also be added.
Indeed, not only will this project have a rear wing that will “move up and down,” but it will be a real car, too. The team aims to put a chassis and an engine into this thing and make it rear-wheel drive “like the real Bugatti.” It will ride on 19-inch wheels once it’s done, though it’s probably safe to assume it won’t drive exactly like the real Chiron.
Nonetheless, if a budget Bugatti could ever dream of being a work of art, this one is it. The video below is nearly 40 minutes of sped-up clay work with an incredible result. It’s not the most entertaining video from these guys, but it is, one more, a testament to the kind of work they invest in every project.
