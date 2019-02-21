autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron Longnose Roadster Rendered as Eccentric One-Off

21 Feb 2019, 9:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember the Bugatti Chiron Longtail rendering we brought you ten days ago? Well, we are now back on the topic, albeit with the body customization focus having moved from the posterior to the front end of the hypercar.
13 photos
Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"Bugatti Chiron Sport "110 Ans Bugatti"
The render we've brought along for today is a nod to the good old days, when Bugattis used to keep their massive engines ahead of the driver.

Nicknamed Longnose, this digitally-envisioned Chiron not only packs a hood the size of Molsheim, but also comes in open-air form. From the aero elements on the hood, to the petite windscreen and the protection elements behind the seats, this is one tempting take on the Barchetta theme.

Nevertheless, given the said compact transparent surface, perhaps a pair of smaller door mirrors would be more suitable for the job.

Of course, the Ferrari Monza SP inspiration isn't a secret here. And while a real-world version of this idea would have to skip the Maranello styling and feature a bespoke Bugatti theme, we have to applaud the concept.

As with the contraption mentioned in the intro, this is the creation of digital art label E.Milano, which constantly likes to challenge conventions by playing with iconic models.

So, would Bugatti's quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine fit under that hood? Well, the answer is probably positive, but the weight of the W16 wouldn't be easy to conceal, so the chassis engineers would have quite a task on their hands. Then again, this is another story for another time, so we'll let you feast your eyes on this day-dream for now.

Oh, and we'll once again remind you that the French automotive producer is rumored to be preparing a one-off for next month's Geneva Motor Show. Rumored to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, the machine is said to come with a price of $18 million.

 

Custom Bugatti Chiron Longnose by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Feb 20, 2019 at 12:23pm PST

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti rendering pic of the day
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Super SportBUGATTI Veyron Super Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 