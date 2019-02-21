RWB 997 Porsche 911 Is the First Water-Cooled Rauh-Welt Begriff

5 Bugatti Divo Gets Purple Speed Spec in Majestic Rendering

More on this:

Bugatti Chiron Longnose Roadster Rendered as Eccentric One-Off

Remember the Bugatti Chiron Longtail rendering we brought you ten days ago? Well, we are now back on the topic, albeit with the body customization focus having moved from the posterior to the front end of the hypercar. 13 photos



Nicknamed Longnose, this digitally-envisioned Chiron not only packs a hood the size of Molsheim, but also comes in open-air form. From the aero elements on the hood, to the petite windscreen and the protection elements behind the seats, this is one tempting take on the Barchetta theme.



Nevertheless, given the said compact transparent surface, perhaps a pair of smaller door mirrors would be more suitable for the job.



Of course, the



As with the contraption mentioned in the intro, this is the creation of digital art label E.Milano, which constantly likes to challenge conventions by playing with iconic models.



So, would Bugatti's quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine fit under that hood? Well, the answer is probably positive, but the weight of the W16 wouldn't be easy to conceal, so the chassis engineers would have quite a task on their hands. Then again, this is another story for another time, so we'll let you feast your eyes on this day-dream for now.



Oh, and we'll once again remind you that the French automotive producer is rumored to be preparing a one-off for next month's Geneva Motor Show. Rumored to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, the machine is said to come with a price of $18 million.



Custom Bugatti Chiron Longnose by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Feb 20, 2019 at 12:23pm PST The render we've brought along for today is a nod to the good old days, when Bugattis used to keep their massive engines ahead of the driver.Nicknamed Longnose, this digitally-envisioned Chiron not only packs a hood the size of Molsheim, but also comes in open-air form. From the aero elements on the hood, to the petite windscreen and the protection elements behind the seats, this is one tempting take on the Barchetta theme.Nevertheless, given the said compact transparent surface, perhaps a pair of smaller door mirrors would be more suitable for the job.Of course, the Ferrari Monza SP inspiration isn't a secret here. And while a real-world version of this idea would have to skip the Maranello styling and feature a bespoke Bugatti theme, we have to applaud the concept.As with the contraption mentioned in the intro, this is the creation of digital art label E.Milano, which constantly likes to challenge conventions by playing with iconic models.So, would Bugatti's quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine fit under that hood? Well, the answer is probably positive, but the weight of the W16 wouldn't be easy to conceal, so the chassis engineers would have quite a task on their hands. Then again, this is another story for another time, so we'll let you feast your eyes on this day-dream for now.Oh, and we'll once again remind you that the French automotive producer is rumored to be preparing a one-off for next month's Geneva Motor Show. Rumored to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, the machine is said to come with a price of $18 million.