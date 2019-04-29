autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron Grand Sport Rendered as the Roadster Bugatti Needs To Build

29 Apr 2019
Sometimes, even a brand like Bugatti can't meet all of a customer's expectations. For instance, while the Veyron's Grand Sport incarnations established a brilliant roadster precedent, the Molsheim-based automaker has made it clear that it wouldn't build open-roof versions of the Chiron. Then again, this doesn't keep us from dreaming of such a machine.
And such dreams come in the form of rendering such as the one that brought us here.

This pixel play portrays the Chiron in Grand Sport form and does so with grace. The sheer idea of mixing the sensations delivered by the 1,500 horsepower monster with the wind in one's hair is enough to bring the excitment level through the roof.

Then again, it's not like the French automotive producer is forcing customers to stick to the base Chiron, if I might use such a term for a contraption animated by a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 heart.

For one thing, deliveries of the Chiron Sport are already underway and if you're willing to go for an automotive first, namely carbon fiber windscreen wipers, this is the choice for you - with the Chiron retailing for around $3 million, going for the S trim means adding over $250,000, which is the kind of money that would bring you a supercar.

Then there's the Bugatti Divo - customer deliveries for the $5.8 million machine are approaching quickly, with engineers currently polishing the final details in traffic, as we recently showed you.

Oh, and let's not forget the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. This landed at the Geneva Motor Show and broke the record for the most expensive new car, with a price of $18.7 million.

Interestingly, the Divo and the La Voiture Noire were displayed at the Swiss event, but the show cars appeared to be mock-ups - the display models were animated by electric motors, as we discussed last month.

