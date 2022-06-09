Bugatti Chiron Grand Prix Stuns Monaco During Its Top Marques Public Premiere

Believe it or not, not all special editions of the Bugatti Chiron have had their 15 minutes of fame, in the company of a normal audience that cannot even afford its wheels. One such model is the Chiron Grand Prix, which may have been unveiled six months ago, but had yet to celebrate its public premiere.
Looking to address this matter, the Molsheim company now has it on display at the Top Marques Monaco, from June 9 to 12, alongside other high-end machines also showcased at the event hosted under the high patronage of Prince Albert II. These include the Chiron Sport 110 Ans, and a 2010 Veyron Grand Sport, in Italian red color and black Pur Sang, with carmine red interior.
“Top Marques Monaco is the ideal venue to introduce the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix to many of our impassioned admirers,” said Bugatti’s Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, Hendrik Malinowski. “The customized hyper sports car is a tribute to the achievements of early racing pioneers, who piloted Bugatti’s racing cars in the 1920s and ‘30s, and now it is returning to the site of some of those heroic drives.”
Signed by Bugatti’s customization program, Sur Mesure, the Chiron Grand Prix Edition is inspired by the achievements of Louis Chiron, who took the checkered flag at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1931, behind the wheel of a Bugatti Type 51. Chiron is the first and only Monegasque by birth to have secured a home victory, the automaker claims.
Some of the things that make it special include the ‘32’ lettering inside and out, a nod to the aforementioned racer, special paint, a plethora of Alcantara inside, black anodized aluminum trim, and several other gizmos. Power is still supplied by the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is likely the last of its kind, as Bugatti’s next hypercar is understood to go down the hybrid route.
“Top Marques Monaco is the ideal venue to introduce the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix to many of our impassioned admirers,” said Bugatti’s Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, Hendrik Malinowski. “The customized hyper sports car is a tribute to the achievements of early racing pioneers, who piloted Bugatti’s racing cars in the 1920s and ‘30s, and now it is returning to the site of some of those heroic drives.”
Signed by Bugatti’s customization program, Sur Mesure, the Chiron Grand Prix Edition is inspired by the achievements of Louis Chiron, who took the checkered flag at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1931, behind the wheel of a Bugatti Type 51. Chiron is the first and only Monegasque by birth to have secured a home victory, the automaker claims.
Some of the things that make it special include the ‘32’ lettering inside and out, a nod to the aforementioned racer, special paint, a plethora of Alcantara inside, black anodized aluminum trim, and several other gizmos. Power is still supplied by the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is likely the last of its kind, as Bugatti’s next hypercar is understood to go down the hybrid route.