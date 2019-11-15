autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron Gets Toyota Camry Face Swap, Design Still Works

If this is the first time you've come across a rendering like the one staring at us from behind the screen, there's no reason to panic - this pixel play, which portrays a Bugatti Chiron that has been given a Toyota face transplant, is only normal.
No, really, social media is loaded with such visual stunts these days. Heck, this isn't even the first Toyota-faced Chiron we've discussed.

The all-popular Camry was selected for this climb up the ladder. And, whether you find such shenanigans amusing or would rather unsee them, there's one thing we all have to admit - the result works surprisingly well.

And if I had to name the elements that feel like the least fitting for the melange we have here, they are the light clusters. It's not their shape, but rather their low-key appearance that makes the headlights unworthy of the Molsheim hypercar's front end.

Since the Instagram post showcasing the visual stunt, which can be found at the bottom of the page, also includes the actual Camry and Chiron, the transition can be easily noticed.

Of course, this also comes to confirm the evolution of the Toyota styling language. In its quest to become the world's number one automotive producer by volume, the Japanese company has followed the current trends, which have seen the design of the average family car become more and more aggressive.

As far as the French carmaker is concerned, we should see where the Bugatti styling language goes in the next few years. For now, the company's entire lineup is comprised of the Chiron and its derivatives, such as the Chiron Sport, the Divo, the Centodieci and, of course, the La Voiture Noire (the beasts are listed in the order of their production run/pricing).

However, rumors about Bugatti adding a second model are going strong and here's a rendering showing this in the expected SUV form.

