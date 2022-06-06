Bugatti Chiron Gets 1955 Chevrolet Face Swap, Is Anyone Twisted Enough to Actually Do It?

Over the years, the custom car industry came up with some incredibly insane crossovers. As in not the SUV types, but a mix between two or at times more cars, which lend body elements to each other to become real, and in most cases stunning, one-offs. But never did we see a blend between a Bugatti Chiron and a 1955 Chevy.
Until now, that, is, when a diecast toy car customizer going by the name Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) decided to go down this path, and give us a glimpse of how such a strange idea would look like in the real life.
So yes, the thing you’re looking at now is less real than a potential life-sized half breed between the two cars, but a touch more real than what you’d get from a rendering. It is, of you like, a sort of preamble to a machine the likes of which the world has never seen, but would enjoy, if only someone out there is twisted enough to pick up on this idea an actually go for it.
Twisted, but also rich and brave. Rich because none of these two cars come cheap in their real forms – a Chiron starts at about $3 million, while a Chevy from that year, well, we know of one (a customized Nomad) having sold for $275,000 at auction last year.
Whereas there’s little someone can do to go around Chiron’s price, we reckon in the case of the Chevy a lot of money could be spared by going for one of the hundreds of barn finds out there, as actually all one would need for the face swap is nothing but the car’s front end.
As for the brave part, imagine yourself being the proud owner of a Chiron, and having to chop its nose off just to satisfy a whim, or a curiosity, or a dare. Would you do it?
Keep in mind that if you do, you’ll end up with something unique, and if the scale example we have here is any indication, quite exciting to look at, too.
