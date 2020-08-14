Bugatti Chiron and Porsche 911 Crash in Switzerland in 4-Vehicle Pileup

If Final Destination was a real-life scenario, this is probably how it would play out: on a stretch of road in Gotthard Pass in Switzerland, against gorgeous scenery, a Bugatti, a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz and one camper van crash into one another and the concrete barriers on the side of the road.
It happened on August 12, and the scene at the end was pure carnage. What is not seen in the photos and the videos that have been making the rounds on social media and what also happens to be the most important aspect is the two people that are currently in hospital in critical condition. The female driver of the Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse and her passenger have received serious injuries, reports say.
The accident happened when the driver of the Bugatti Chiron, moving at the end of a 4-car line, tried to pass all three vehicles in front. A slow-moving camper van was blocking the road, followed by the Mercedes and Porsche 911 Cabriolet.
According to unconfirmed reports, as the Chiron driver pulled out to pass the other vehicles, so did the Porsche. The Bugatti hit the Porsche from the rear, pushing it into the C-Klasse, while the Bugatti itself went smashing into the camper van.
Photos posted by Rainier Johnson Supercars on Facebook best show the damage to the Bugatti and the Porsche, with no sight of the camper van. The Porsche took the most damage, as it seems to have hit the concrete barrier on the side as well. Still, given the price of a Bugatti, it’s the Chiron that will be the most expensive to fix.
Speaking of “expensive,” the same unconfirmed reports put the total value of the crash somewhere around €3.5 million, which is roughly $4.1 million at today’s exchange rate. The Chiron alone represents $3 million or so of that amount.
