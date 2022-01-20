Bugatti Celebrates 500 Chirons Sold, Looks Back on Five Years of Glory

Suppose you thought the Bugatti Veyron was as poetic and as spectacular an achievement as has ever graced the automotive sector. In that case, the successor Chiron is delivering just as impactful of a final act. With 500 bespoke models sold translating to billions in sales and production in its final stages, Bugatti is reflecting on the last half-decade with a fondness that feels like Deja Vu for fans of the Veyron.

