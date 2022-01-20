Bugatti Celebrates 500 Chirons Sold, Looks Back on Five Years of Glory

Suppose you thought the Bugatti Veyron was as poetic and as spectacular an achievement as has ever graced the automotive sector. In that case, the successor Chiron is delivering just as impactful of a final act. With 500 bespoke models sold translating to billions in sales and production in its final stages, Bugatti is reflecting on the last half-decade with a fondness that feels like Deja Vu for fans of the Veyron.
To celebrate the spectacle of 500 Chrions sold, Bugatti has released a stunning new photoset detailing some of the unique and quirky bespoke variations that encompass the construction of each specialty model. At a price point as through the stratosphere as that of the Chiron, there are a fair few bit more bespoke versions of the vehicle to fit the needs and tastes of whatever multi-millionaire put down the cash for one.
There are so many different variations of the Chiron and the subsequent upgraded Super Sports editions that we won't bother listing them all here. Safe to say, each one has a phenomenal story to tell. It's important to remember that Bugatti wasn't always the hypercar juggernaut it is today.
The name started not under the Volkswagen group but under an Italian-born French racing enthusiast by the name of Ettore Bugatti. Since then moniker has gone bust, been revived, gone bust again, then resurrected again. All within the span of 100 years, or a few generations.
The point is, of course, that the Chiron's unparalleled success as the world's fastest and most recognizable hypercar was never guaranteed. But the man who gave all of the companies iterations its name would have been happy to know his name was on an automobile so profoundly spectacular.
A few Chirons will likely be taken in by museums in the coming decades to be preserved forever as a beacon of humanity's love affair with speed. For now, let's marvel at some of the more memorable and exciting models from the Chiron's five years of unparalleled domination. As Bugatti themselves say in their press release “If it is comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.” Check out more photos in the gallery above.
