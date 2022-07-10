Bugatti Celebrates 110th Birthday with Bolide-Inspired Carbon Fiber Champagne Bottle

From clothes and shoes to handbags to glasses and watches, carmakers have put their name on very diverse pieces of merchandise over the years. Bugatti didn’t stop at clothes and accessories, though, and now it’s putting its name on a champagne bottle.
Bugatti and Champagne Carbon, two highly esteemed French companies in their respective fields, have formed a partnership in the sign of quality to promote each other’s brands.
The love between Bugatti and Champagne Carbon, a wine brand hailing from the Grand Est region in France, started to blossom in 2018, and the latest result of their collaboration is a new Bolide-inspired champagne bottle wrapped in two-tone blue and black carbon fiber.
Dubbed the EB.03 Bolide, the new wine bottle has been created to celebrate Bugatti's 110th birthday and contains a liquid blend of 90% Chardonnay and 10% Pinot Noir, both wines of a 2013 variety that was quite rare and with a flavor described as very intense.
According to seasoned vintners, the new EB.03 will pair well with “a delicate recipe such as a scallop ceviche, a red tuna sashimi or a filet of Saint-Pierre with citrus fruits.”
Though alcohol and cars don’t mix well, this is certainly a successful collaboration and plenty of bottles of this unique vino are likely to be popped and consumed at celebrations in the automotive world.
“The Bugatti Bolide is one of the most special creations to ever have been imagined by our designers and engineers in Molsheim, bringing new levels of innovation and performance to the world of production cars,” said Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director at Bugatti.
“Like any Bugatti, it is incomparable, and we challenged our partners at Champagne Carbon to create something equally unique in celebration. What they have delivered is a perfect pairing for Bolide; beautiful, rare, and with an edgy intensity.”
The Bugatti Bolide, envisioned as the ultimate driving machine, is a track-only hypercar that was presented as a concept in 2020 and is now scheduled for delivery in 2024, with a starting price of €4 million ($4.7 million.
The carbon fiber bottle of Champagne Carbon EB.03 Bolide for Bugatti is available for order and costs €290 ($294). Now that’s a Bugatti-branded product even we can afford.
