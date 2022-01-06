Bugatti Caught Lying About the Chiron SS's 0–60 MPH Time, Here's How Quick It Really Is

Having reviewed the Chiron Pur Sport at the end of 2021, Mat Watson from CarWow jumped behind the seat of yet another Bugatti Chiron, this time in the Super Sport configuration.
Only it wasn’t to show you all of its quirks and features, as someone else does that, but to highlight its straight-line performance, with focus on the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time.
Now, Bugatti claims that the Chiron Super Sport can complete the sprint in just 2.4 seconds. However, after putting his left foot on the brake, pressing the launch control button, pinning the throttle to the floor, and setting off, the journo found out that they lied about it.
Still, it’s a lie that no one is going to be mad about, as the hypercar proved to be even quicker, with the third-party device revealing 2.3 seconds required to hit the 60 mph mark from a standstill. Should he have kept going, then the speedometer would’ve eventually read 273 mph (440 kph), yet there aren’t many places in the world where one can safely and legally push the Chiron to its limits, regardless of the version.
Deliveries of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport will kick off early this year (if they haven’t already), and each one costs an eye-watering €3.2 million (equal to ~$3.6 million) in Europe, before tax and options. Powering the longtail model, which features bodywork that was extended by around 10 inches (25 cm), is the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,176 kW) in this instance.
We don’t know how many Chirons are still up for grabs, but last fall, the Molsheim company said that fewer than 40 were still available, and customers will have to settle for the Super Sport and Pur Sport models only.
