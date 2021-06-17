Bugatti Bolide Cold Start Sounds Like a Crack of Thunder, Scares Bystanders

More on this:

1 The Bugatti EB 110 Is Surprisingly Civilized to Drive, Says Doug DeMuro

2 New Chiron Super Sport Leads the Bugatti Pack at MIMO, Bolide Joins the Party

3 Take a Ride in the Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt and Hear It Roar Like a Beast

4 1,578-HP Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Goes Official With a Long Tail, Hits 273 MPH

5 Bugatti Teases “All-New” Hypercar, Is a Wilder Chiron Super Sport Coming June 8?