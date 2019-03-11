Bugatti Baby II, a Replica of the Type 35, Is a EUR 30,000 Car for Kids and Dads

autoevolution
Lost among the countless full-sized premieres at the Geneva Motor Show, a three-quarters-size replica of the Bugatti Type 35 in French Racing Blue sits quietly in a corner of the Palexpo.
Not actually a car, and neither a toy, the Bugatti Baby II is a gizmo meant to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and earn it a buck or two in the process.

Built to celebrate the Baby, a half-scale Type 35 built by Ettore Bugatti in 1926 for one of his sons, the II is the carmaker’s first 3D-printed model, one that will bring joy to kids and adults alike, provided they can afford to pay EUR 30,000 for one.

The great part about the Baby II is that it works, and not by use of pedals or some such, but on its own accord. It is powered by removable lithium-ion battery packs, it comes with a limited slip differential and even features regenerative braking.

Built to drive a wedge between fathers and sons, the car has two driving modes, one meant for children and the other for adults. When in child mode, the Baby II will not exceed a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph). When adults take the toy away for a ride, speed can be increased to 45 kph (28 mph).

If it weren’t for the smaller size, one would have difficulty telling it apart from the actual Type 35 the car is based on. The replica uses Bugatti’s signature turned aluminum dashboard, a leather seat, four-spoke steering wheel – sized to match - and custom Bugatti instruments.

There’s even silver Bugatti badge in the nose of the model, and limited-edition numbered plaques and anniversary badges are around to attest to the unicity of the model.

Bugatti says it will build only 500 units of the Baby II and will begin shipping it to customers later this year. Read the file attached below for contact information if you're interested in one.
