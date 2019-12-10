autoevolution

Budweiser Is Conducting Tests on ISS to Become the First Beer on Mars

Budweiser’s mission statement is to “be the world’s beer company.” That also includes space, because the company is gunning to become the first beer in space – and on Mars, specifically.
To boldly go where no man beer has gone before: if it worked for the Enterprise, it could very well work for Budweiser, given its efforts to reach Mars.

Last Wednesday, SpaceX carried out a resupply mission to the ISS and there were barley seeds among the items included, the Orlando Sentinel reports. They will be the basis of a new test conducted on the space station, one that will launch a new series, if successful. The goal is to brew beer in space, and then to serve it to the first colonists of Mars.

Such a bold dream, but as dream thief Eames said in Inception, “You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”

Budweiser and parent company Anheuser-Busch are hoping to be able to brew beer in zero gravity, and to that end, they’re testing the malting ability of the barley seeds on ISS. When man finally colonizes Mars, Budweiser wants to be there and serve a congratulatory cold one. The project is a partnership with non-profit CASIS, the Center for Advancement of Science in Space.

Other projects hitching a ride with SpaceX include an experiment into muscle and bone loss in space using mice, and one into the behavior of flames in space. Interesting stuff, but definitely not match to brewing beer in zero gravity.

“Budweiser is always pushing the boundaries of innovation and we are inspired by the collective American Dream to get to Mars,” Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser, said a while back, when Budweiser was just getting started on this new mission. “We are excited to begin our research to brew beer for the red planet.”
