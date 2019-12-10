Here Are Some Winter-Defying Sports Cars

Budweiser Is Conducting Tests on ISS to Become the First Beer on Mars

Budweiser’s mission statement is to “be the world’s beer company.” That also includes space, because the company is gunning to become the first beer in space – and on Mars, specifically. 6 photos man beer has gone before: if it worked for the Enterprise, it could very well work for Budweiser, given its efforts to reach Mars.



Last Wednesday, SpaceX carried out a resupply mission to



Such a bold dream, but as dream thief Eames said in Inception, “You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”



Budweiser and parent company Anheuser-Busch are hoping to be able to brew beer in zero gravity, and to that end, they’re testing the malting ability of the barley seeds on ISS. When man finally colonizes Mars, Budweiser wants to be there and serve a congratulatory cold one. The project is a partnership with non-profit CASIS, the Center for Advancement of Science in Space.



Other projects hitching a ride with SpaceX include an experiment into muscle and bone loss in space using mice, and one into the behavior of flames in space. Interesting stuff, but definitely not match to brewing beer in zero gravity.



