Bronco Fever Takes Hold, No Vaccine Planned

Ford showed a great deal of moxie bringing back the popular Bronco last year. The move to bring back the Bronco in its early 70's retro variant was bolder still. Consumers have responded: Bronco sales from August 2021 were up 268% from the same month a year ago.
What's more, is consumers are spending big bucks at dealers on Ford Motor Company-backed accessories. From light kits and tube doors to camping tents and kayak carriers, outdoor folks are scooping up accessories to the tune of an average of $1,700 per vehicle.
Accessories for the Bronco have been a significant boon for dealers with their high margins and no lack of supply. While some accessories are OEM, many come from other manufacturers, such as Yakima roof racks and Warn winches.
Steve Olliges, owner of Team Ford in Las Vegas, told Auto News that he is having such huge success in selling Broncos and accompanying accessories that he believes he could make a living selling only Broncos ad trimmings. His dealership has sold over 700 Broncos since its revival a little more than a year ago. His customers normally spend $4,000-$5,000 to outfit their off-road toys.
Business is so brisk that Olliges is investing $10 million to build a 9,000 square-foot (836 square meters) Bronco Barn near his Vegas showroom with plans to build a Bronco-specific showroom next door.
Ford states that consumers have purchased over 1 million accessories for their Broncos and other dealers have echoed the success of Team Ford. The company added the Bronco is the company's most accessorized model with a choice of about 240 products with the Bronco Sport leading the way. Buyers of the Bronco Sport spend an average of $800 on accessories, equaling the money spent on best-selling F-Series pickups.
The most popular products are modular front bumpers, winches, and off-road lights.
The success of the accessory program can be attributed to lessons learned from the failure of a similar program centered around the 2018 Ford Ranger that was plagued with distribution problems and lack of sufficient inventory.
You can bet any retro-Bronco you see is not showroom-direct, but modified to fit the desires of the person at the wheel.
