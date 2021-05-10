Brompton Released Fresh Bike Designs From Its Campaign to Support LIVE Music

Brompton’s campaign to support LIVE music has got us all excited and constantly refreshing our Instagram. The British bike manufacturer promised us it will release a line of bikes designed by some of the most talented and popular musicians in the world and all the models will be posted on the company’s Instagram account.
We’re talking about 13 folding Brompton bikes and the names involved in Brompton's X Crew Nation campaign are Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Enrique Iglesias, Rise Against, and Neko Case.
The freshly revealed designs are the ones signed by Khruangbin and Nathan East. Khruangbin’s guitarist and founding member Mark Speer brought his artistic contribution to the S6L Superlight model. The bike is a nice Surfer rosé with seafoam graphics and features his hand-drawn signature. It is equipped with Continental Contact Urban tires and a Matching Brooks C17 saddle.
Nathan East is a legendary bass player who collaborated with musicians and bands such as Toto, Eric Clapton, Daft Punk, Stevie Wonder, Bee Gees, to name just a few. His bike was designed with his signature Yamaha BBNEII bass guitar in mind and has a guitar pick logo and his signature on the serial plate. The bike is equipped with a Brooks 150th anniversary special edition B15 saddle in green and copper.
The other already released designs are the ones from Radiohead, Oh Wonder, Dinosaur Jr., and Rise Against, which means there are still seven left to go to feast our eyes. You can see the previously revealed bike models here.
All the bikes will be auctioned starting this month and the profits will go to Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation Entertainment. Crew Nation’s purpose is to support the LIVE music industry during this crisis period.
The auction will take place during May 28 and June 12.
