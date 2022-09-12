Britney Spears Knows Her Driving Is the Talk of Town, So She “Crashed” Her Car

Whether the uncrowned queen of online comedy or a poor confused soul who keeps posting strange videos, one thing is clear: Britney Spears knows that her driving is still the talk of town. So here she is mocking all those who mock her.
Pop star Britney Spears is coming off a very difficult and undoubtedly confusing time in her life, as the 13-year conservatorship over her person has ended. With the end of the conservatorship, a series of changes has come into effect, including the fact that Britney is now allowed to drive herself, or to go out for drives without a chaperone approved by her father in advance.
As she’s being hounded by the paparazzi once more and sightings of her at the wheel have increased, Britney is aware that whatever she does makes headlines. This includes the recent incident in which she ran out of gas in her old Mercedes-AMG SL 63 in the middle of a Los Angeles highway, and she had to call the police to push her out of traffic, to safety.
Instead of addressing that incident, she seems to be taking on her haters – or those who mock her driving, in general. Last weekend, she posted a video of herself by a car wreck, saying “I just crashed my car… Oops, I really did it this time!”
If her casual attitude and gum-chewing are not an indication, it's clear that the wreck is not hers since it looks like it’s been out in the woods for a number of years: the overturned car is rust-eaten and is missing the tires. Fans believe that this is her way of poking fun at those who laugh at her for her driving. When one drives by an abandoned wreck, one should not miss an opportunity.
Truth be told, mistakes are to be expected of someone who takes up driving again after so many years, like Britney has. In the case of the running-out-of-gas-on-the-highway incident, at least she can find comfort in knowing that she did the right thing by calling the police, since this is standard procedure in emergency situations, which is what that was.
As she’s being hounded by the paparazzi once more and sightings of her at the wheel have increased, Britney is aware that whatever she does makes headlines. This includes the recent incident in which she ran out of gas in her old Mercedes-AMG SL 63 in the middle of a Los Angeles highway, and she had to call the police to push her out of traffic, to safety.
Instead of addressing that incident, she seems to be taking on her haters – or those who mock her driving, in general. Last weekend, she posted a video of herself by a car wreck, saying “I just crashed my car… Oops, I really did it this time!”
If her casual attitude and gum-chewing are not an indication, it's clear that the wreck is not hers since it looks like it’s been out in the woods for a number of years: the overturned car is rust-eaten and is missing the tires. Fans believe that this is her way of poking fun at those who laugh at her for her driving. When one drives by an abandoned wreck, one should not miss an opportunity.
Truth be told, mistakes are to be expected of someone who takes up driving again after so many years, like Britney has. In the case of the running-out-of-gas-on-the-highway incident, at least she can find comfort in knowing that she did the right thing by calling the police, since this is standard procedure in emergency situations, which is what that was.